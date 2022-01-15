Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

BTE traded up C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,730,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

