Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BAYRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 556,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,745. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

