Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
BAYRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 556,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,745. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
