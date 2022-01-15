Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.43 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

