Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given New GBX 832 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 861 ($11.69) to GBX 832 ($11.29) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.67) to GBX 850 ($11.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 760 ($10.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.33) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 810 ($10.99) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 814.22 ($11.05).
BDEV opened at GBX 677.40 ($9.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 618.53 ($8.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.55 ($12.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 712.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 698.69.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
