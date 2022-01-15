Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given New GBX 832 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 861 ($11.69) to GBX 832 ($11.29) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.67) to GBX 850 ($11.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 760 ($10.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.33) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 810 ($10.99) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 814.22 ($11.05).

BDEV opened at GBX 677.40 ($9.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 618.53 ($8.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.55 ($12.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 712.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 698.69.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.80), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($714,128.19). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,905.78).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

