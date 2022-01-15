Barclays Trims Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price to $57.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price cut by Barclays from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after purchasing an additional 309,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $178,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

