Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,800 ($51.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.44).
Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,091 ($41.96) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,013.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,126.93. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
