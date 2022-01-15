Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,800 ($51.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.44).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,091 ($41.96) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,013.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,126.93. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.89), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($248,744.51).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.