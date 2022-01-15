Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.47) to GBX 1,980 ($26.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,186.43 ($29.68).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,719 ($23.33) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($30.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,825.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,906.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

