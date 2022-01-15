Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $43,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in PACCAR by 182.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 575.9% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

