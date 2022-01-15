Barclays PLC Reduces Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of CNH Industrial worth $42,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 703,430 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

