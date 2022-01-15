Barclays PLC Raises Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 260.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $39,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $535.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.50. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $375.06 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

