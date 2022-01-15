Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of MarketAxess worth $36,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $371.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.