Barclays PLC Has $35.55 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 438,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $35,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $96.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

