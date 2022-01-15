Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Brown & Brown worth $41,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $3,848,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,667 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

