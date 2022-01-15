Barclays PLC Acquires 59,136 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,136 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Cincinnati Financial worth $39,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

CINF opened at $119.54 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

