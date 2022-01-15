Barclays Boosts Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target to GBX 3,160

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($39.36) to GBX 3,160 ($42.89) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,600 ($48.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LON CCC opened at GBX 2,686 ($36.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 2,081.07 ($28.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,098 ($42.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,798.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,761.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

