Barclays Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €76.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.02 ($69.34).

Danone stock opened at €57.87 ($65.76) on Friday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.97). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

