Bao Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $196,102.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $8.87 million and $196,102.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00076734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.70 or 0.07709942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,279.33 or 0.99913598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00069675 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

