Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,801,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Bank of America worth $331,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 72,939,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,786,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $392.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

