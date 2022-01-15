Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bandwidth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

BAND stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.01, a PEG ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 82.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 19.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Bandwidth by 74.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

