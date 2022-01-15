Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,750. Bancroft Fund has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $3.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 50.56%. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

