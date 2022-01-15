Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $6.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BSBR. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 307,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

