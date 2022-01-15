Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.35 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.94) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.78 ($4.29).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.