Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives $0.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

BNDSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €0.70 ($0.80) to €0.72 ($0.82) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.57) to €0.57 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.76) to €0.73 ($0.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.45 during midday trading on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

