Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

