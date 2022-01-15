B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in B2Gold by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.57 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.73.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.