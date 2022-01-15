B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 80,000 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment makes up 1.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,954,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,063,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.