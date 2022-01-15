B. Riley Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 36,757 Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter worth about $849,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter worth about $8,487,000.

Shares of DRAYU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

