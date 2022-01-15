AZZ Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

