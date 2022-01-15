Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.57% of Axon Enterprise worth $1,214,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AXON opened at $137.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 21,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $3,938,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 654,140 shares worth $120,058,152. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.