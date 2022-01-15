Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $1,214,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 30.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2,104.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 21,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $3,938,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 654,140 shares valued at $120,058,152. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

