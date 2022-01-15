Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Update

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 537.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,633,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Axis Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 196,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,305. Axis Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03.

Axis Technologies Group Company Profile

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

