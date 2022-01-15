AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 73.8% in December

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the December 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.03. 5,301,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,879,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is 0.04. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.10.

Get AVVAA World Health Care Products alerts:

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.