AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 73.8% in December

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the December 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.03. 5,301,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,879,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is 0.04. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.10.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
