Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 363 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

