Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,987 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.