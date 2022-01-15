Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $216,000.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

