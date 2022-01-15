Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,213 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of Lion Group worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lion Group alerts:

Shares of LGHL stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.