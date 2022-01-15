Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $201,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gartner by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,737,000 after buying an additional 91,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

IT stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

