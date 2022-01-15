AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVEVF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

