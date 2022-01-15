AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) PT Lowered to GBX 3,750 at Barclays

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,880 ($52.67) to GBX 3,750 ($50.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 2,953 ($40.08) on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,920 ($39.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,242 ($57.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -234.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,292.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,667.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.10%.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

