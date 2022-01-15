Auto Market Cap Reaches $30.15 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $568.82 or 0.01311960 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $30.15 million and $3.17 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auto has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

