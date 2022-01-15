Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on AUGX. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 million. Analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

