AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post $6.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.63 million, with estimates ranging from $28.15 million to $33.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider David Moradi bought 17,520 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 15.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $70.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.01.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

