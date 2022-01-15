Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Down 4.8%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,174 ($15.94) and last traded at GBX 1,184 ($16.07). 54,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 144,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,244 ($16.89).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,520 ($20.63) to GBX 1,687 ($22.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,374.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,362.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.24.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

