Atomera Inc (LON:ATOM) Insider Mary-Rose de Valladares Purchases 22,250 Shares of Stock

Atomera Inc (LON:ATOM) insider Mary-Rose de Valladares purchased 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £18,467.50 ($25,067.87).

Mary-Rose de Valladares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Mary-Rose de Valladares acquired 93,750 shares of Atomera stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($101,805.35).

Shares of LON:ATOM opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.13) on Friday. Atomera Inc has a one year low of GBX 75 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 89.30 ($1.21).

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors.

