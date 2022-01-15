Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 31.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $297.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.49. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.17.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

