Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $374,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 73,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,028. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $678.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

