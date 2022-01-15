Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $27.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

ACBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $374,173 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 73,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $678.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

