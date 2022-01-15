ATB Capital Boosts OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$2.65 to C$3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, January 10th. dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.43.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.91. The company has a market cap of C$643.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.89 million. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.