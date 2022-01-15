AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.33 and a beta of 1.12. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

