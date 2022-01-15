Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at $88,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 162.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

